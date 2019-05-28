Johny Hendricks Voices His Displeasure With Bas Rutten Over WBKFF Scandal

Spread the word!













Johny Hendricks voices his displeasure with the legendary Bas Rutten after the scandal involving the WBKFF was made known.

The former UFC welterweight champion was a free agent before making the call to retire as a pro-MMA fighter. A big part of that was due to his performance inside the Octagon under the UFC banner.

By looking at his fight history, he is just 3-7 dating back to late 2013 and has been finished in his last two losses. As a result of his decline in performance, there were many fans that believe that his career was over.

Hendricks agreed to a deal to compete in bare-knuckle fighting. He took part in a fight at the first-ever World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF) from Casper, Wyoming on November 9, 2018.

This is where he fought Dakota Cochrane where the late-notice replacement scored a huge knockout in the second round. Hendricks was one of the many fighters who were not paid for their work at the show.

Johny Hendricks Voices His Side

During a recent appearance on the Pull No Punches podcast with Kajan Johnson and Shakiel Mahjouri, the former UFC champion spoke about Rutten’s part in the scandal.

“Dude, why didn’t you tell us?” Hendricks said (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “He had to have known something. He had to have. Was he sitting here thinking along the same line as that guy… Why hasn’t he said anything?” he asked. “It sucks, the whole aspect of it. You’re looking at 19 other fighters. Lets just say the whole pot was $300,000. Where did the money go?” he continued. “How hard is it to stand here and say ‘be upfront?’