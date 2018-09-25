Johny Hendricks Addresses How USADA Was Factor Into UFC Retirement Decision

Johny Hendricks addresses how USADA played a factor into walking away from the UFC and his retirement from the sport of MMA. The former UFC welterweight champion was a free agent before making the call to retire as a pro-MMA fighter. A big part of that was due to his performance inside the Octagon under the UFC banner.

Downfall

By looking at his fight history, he is just 3-7 dating back to late 2013 and has been finished in his last two losses. During this time, he has had issues making weight. Hendricks made the decision to leave the welterweight class to move up to the middleweight division due to weight issues. His last two bouts at welterweight saw him miss weight. His debut at middleweight was against Hector Lombard, which saw Hendricks win.

After the fight, Hendricks went on record by saying that the weight cut was the easiest of his life and that middleweight was his new home. As a result of his decline in performance, there were many fans that believe that his career is over and Hendricks agreed with that. However, he is competing in bare-knuckle fighting.

Johny Hendricks Addresses

Hendricks admitted Monday on The MMA Hour that USADA being brought into the UFC played a major role in how the latter part of his career went. He added that he’s happy and content with his decision.