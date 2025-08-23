Johnny Walker’s Calf Kicks Seal Jaw-Dropping TKO Against Mingyang Zhang – UFC Shanghai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang - UFC Shanghai Highlights

Johnny Walker scored a stunning come-from-behind TKO over Mingyang Zhang in the UFC Shanghai headliner.

Walker made a massive mistake right out of the gate, shooting in for a quick takedown and winding up underneath Zhang. After dropping a few bombs on the mat, Zhang ultimately allowed Walker back to his feet. Once upright, Zhang uncorked a right hand that wobbled Walker, prompting the Brazilian to clinch up against the fence momentarily

Walker shot in for a takedown with 60 seconds to go in the first, but ended up eating an elbow for his trouble.

gettyimages 2231638116 612x612 1

Zhang appeared to have things well in hand throughout the first, but a pair of stiff calf kicks from Walker put the ‘Mountain Lion’ on the mat. Smelling blood in the water, Walker turned up the heat, delivering a bevy of brutal shots as Zhang desperately attempted to scramble his way to safety.

In the end, Zhang couldn’t stop the onslaught, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

gettyimages 2231638409 612x612 1
gettyimages 2231638423 612x612 1

Official Result: Johnny Walker def. Mingyang Zhang via TKO (calf kicks to ground and pound) at 2:37 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang at UFC Shanghai:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

