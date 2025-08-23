Johnny Walker’s Calf Kicks Seal Jaw-Dropping TKO Against Mingyang Zhang – UFC Shanghai Highlights

Johnny Walker scored a stunning come-from-behind TKO over Mingyang Zhang in the UFC Shanghai headliner.

Walker made a massive mistake right out of the gate, shooting in for a quick takedown and winding up underneath Zhang. After dropping a few bombs on the mat, Zhang ultimately allowed Walker back to his feet. Once upright, Zhang uncorked a right hand that wobbled Walker, prompting the Brazilian to clinch up against the fence momentarily

Walker shot in for a takedown with 60 seconds to go in the first, but ended up eating an elbow for his trouble.

Zhang appeared to have things well in hand throughout the first, but a pair of stiff calf kicks from Walker put the ‘Mountain Lion’ on the mat. Smelling blood in the water, Walker turned up the heat, delivering a bevy of brutal shots as Zhang desperately attempted to scramble his way to safety.

In the end, Zhang couldn’t stop the onslaught, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Johnny Walker def. Mingyang Zhang via TKO (calf kicks to ground and pound) at 2:37 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang at UFC Shanghai:

You absolute fucking meme Johnny Walker pic.twitter.com/lyrcNsUB57 — Josie Aldo (@JosieAldoMMA) August 23, 2025

Johnny Walker beat the shit out of Zhang came out of no where 🤯🔥 #UFCShaghai pic.twitter.com/CvkA57sCt8 — Unbiasedbox2 (@Unbiasedbox2) August 23, 2025