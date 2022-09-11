Johnny Walker kicked out of arena following UFC 279 win, left to walk Vegas barefoot

MMA coach John Kavanagh has stated that the UFC kicked him, his fighter Johnny Walker, and the rest of his team out following Walker’s win last night, with Walker left having to walk around Las Vegas still in his fight gear.

Last night, light-heavyweight Johnny Walker snapped his two-fight losing streak when he submitted Ion Cutelaba in the first round. This would mark his first win in two years and will hopefully set the Brazilian back on track to where many expected him to go.

You would expect that after a big win, the UFC would have something in store for the fighter. Maybe some tickets to the rest of the card or some food and drinks waiting in the back, but for Walker, it was a very different experience.

John Kavanagh, Walker’s head coach, would tweet that following Walker’s victory, the UFC had not allowed them back in the arena and even kicked them out before Walker could change.

So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on 😅 pic.twitter.com/av78OBETZM — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) September 11, 2022

“So here we are back at the hotel, Johnny still has his gloves on, didn’t give him a chance to get changed” said Kavanagh.

“They (UFC) kick me backstage, they’re like ‘you win the fight, come back mother****er’” replied Walker.

What’s next for Johnny Walker?

Last night Walker earned himself a valuable win over Cutelaba, who has been a fringe top 15 fighter for some time.

Walker entered this bout an underdog with many predicting he would lose this bout, not helped by the face that he was coming off a heavy knockout loss to Jamahal Hill.

Walker is an entertaining fighter who fans love to watch, and now finds himself in a good position to climb the rankings. There are a number of interesting matchups for him to take next, but a solid fan-friendly fight would be against Dustin Jacoby.

What do you make of the situation?