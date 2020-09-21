Johnny Walker is only targeting the top of the light heavyweight division now.

Walker returned to the win column following a first-round knockout win over Ryan Spann on the UFC Vegas 11 main card. Despite facing adversity early on in what was a back-and-forth fight, the Brazilian was able to earn the knockout after some devastating elbows on Spann.

As a result, Walker ended a two-fight losing streak that saw him suffer setbacks against Corey Anderson and Nikita Krylov. His goal now? Climb up the division by facing fighters ranked above him.

Former title challenger Anthony Smith is one fighter he particularly earmarked as a potential opponent.

“Maybe Anthony Smith, or anyone who is above me in the ranking,” Walker said in the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference (via BJ Penn). “I don’t like to fight with a Brazilian, but if I have to fight, we fight.”

Smith is not enjoying the best of times recently.

He suffered a gruesome TKO defeat to Glover Teixeira in May and was most recently outpointed by Aleksandar Rakic last month that saw him enter a two-fight losing streak.

Despite his setbacks, he is still ranked No. 8 in the light heavyweight rankings and it’s no surprise to see why No. 11-ranked Walker is interested in facing him next.

Do you want to see Smith vs. Walker?