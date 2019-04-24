Johnny Walker Explains Why He’s Rooting For Jon Jones At UFC 239

When Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 this summer, rising star Johnny Walker is backing “Bones.”

Speaking to The Body Lock MMA, Walker explained that he wants Jones to emerge victorious for his own selfish reasons. The young Brazilian has always envisioned himself being the one to finally best Jones inside the cage:

“Only Jon Jones [is who I have an eye on],” Walker said. “I grew up watching this guy. I played with him in the UFC game and it [would] make me very happy to fight against him.

“I would beat him. [But] I want to enjoy the fight. I hope I don’t finish the fight very quickly because I want to enjoy the fight, enjoy the moment. Because this is my dream coming true.”

Walker has been an impressive force inside the Octagon as of late. After three straight knockout victories, fans are already calling for the 27-year-old to challenge Jones. However, Walker thinks he might need one more big win before that happens. That win could be over the winner of Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith at UFC Stockholm this summer:

“I have no idea [who wins that fight] because Gustafsson is not the same fighter as before. I don’t know, last fight against Jon Jones, maybe he didn’t feel good, something happened, but you never know.

“Smith? Smith is good but he’s not good enough. He doesn’t finish fights, I don’t know if he has the power to finish fights. I hope Gustafsson wins, maybe a fight against him after this.”