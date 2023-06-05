It’s safe to say for anyone on planet Earth a low blow isn’t the most enjoyable experience in the world, however, for UFC bantamweight Johnny Munoz Jr. (12-3 MMA) that feeling was taken to new hights.

At Saturday’s UFC Vegas 74 it featured an action-packed bantamweight battle between Daniel Santos (11-2 MMA) and Johnny Munoz Jr. which unfortunately will be remembered for its continuous low blows.

Santos landed a clean shot to the groin in first round, then Munoz traded one back on Santos a few minutes later.

Fast forward to the third round, Daniel Santos landed the biggest hit of the night when he threw a straight kick up the middle that was followed through by his shin and kneecap, landing right in the middle of Johnny Munoz’s legs.

Following the impact, it took Munoz nearly the full five minutes allowed to recover. It became a question whether he should continue after the damage he had taken. Despite Herb Dean taking a point off Santos for the second foul, the potential outcome of a decision didn’t look promising.

Johnny Munoz Jr. did decide to see out the remained out of the fight, landing a solid take down and a near ending flying knee which could’ve completed a most impressive comeback if it landed.

Despite his grit and toughness, Munoz didn’t see favour with the judges who awarded a 29-27 unanimous decision victory to Daniel Santos, who is now two wins from three since signing with the promotion.

Although the Californian native was not gifted the win, he was gifted a trip to the hospital for his efforts, where he shared on his social-media the painful aftermath of what it’s like to be kicked in the groin multiple times by a UFC trained fighter.

That was a nice shot to my nuts though 🤣 #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/obc2Ma8iGk — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) June 4, 2023

“That was a nice shot to my nuts though [laughing emoji],” Munoz wrote on one post whilst holding a jug full of bloody urine.

Munoz followed that post by asking fans for interaction on his post in exchange for further explicit pictures of the damage he received to his low half.

2,000 retweets and I’ll upload the hospital images of my swollen nut sack 🥜🥚 pic.twitter.com/kxgmZmroCP — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) June 4, 2023

“2,000 retweets and I’ll upload the hospital images of my swollen nut sack,” Munoz exclaimed.

Despite the unfortunate loss this past Saturday, ‘Kid Kvenbo’ still falls to 2-3 within the UFC octagon and will undoubtedly be hunting for a win next time out. He’ll just be hoping he won’t have to relive the same pain ever again.

