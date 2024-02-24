Johnny Eblen secures split decision over Impa Kasanganay to remain undefeated – PFL vs. Bellator Highlights

Johnny Eblen

Bellator MMA middleweight champion Johnny Eblen kept his undefeated record intact with a closely contested split decision over Impa Kasanganay at PFL vs. Bellator.

Both fighters came out ready to let their fists fly, but it was Eblen’s wrestling that ultimately made the difference throughout the 15-minute affair. Eblen nearly saw his ‘O’ go after absorbing a flurry of strikes in the opening moments of round two that sent him crashing to the canvas. But again, wrestling bailed Eblen out and allowed him to fully recover en route to a dominant performance in round three.

Official Result: Johnny Eblen def. Impa Kasanganay via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Eblen moved to 15-0 in his mixed martial arts career while the 2023 PFL Light Heavyweight Tournament winner fell to 15-4. The loss snapped a six-fight win streak for Kasanganay.

Check Out Highlights From Johnny Eblen vs. Impa Kasanganay at PFL vs. Bellator: 

