John Makdessi vs. Devonte Smith Added To UFC 241

UFC 241 has added an intriguing lightweight bout between John Makdessi and Devonte Smith. The news of the matchup was first reported by Amy Kaplan.

Makdessi is riding a three-fight winning streak with wins over Jesus Pinedo back in March, Ross Pearson, and Abel Trujillo. He is currently 17-6 as a pro and trains out of Roufusport in Milwaukee. The Canadian has been with the UFC since 2010 and has compiled a record of 10-6 inside the Octagon.

The 34-year-old will make his second walk to the Octagon of 2019 at UFC 241. Makdessi has admitted he likes to stay active, aiming for three to four fights a year, so he should be able to get another fight in after August barring he is healthy.

Smith, meanwhile, is 10-1 as a pro and 2-0 in the UFC. The 25-year-old made his way into the UFC after knocking out Joseph Lowry in the first round in Dana White’s Contender Series. In his UFC debut, he knocked out Julian Erosa in just 46 seconds and then knocked out Dong Hyun Ma at UFC 234 in the first round. Out of his 10 wins, nine have come by TKO/KO with the other by submission. The Factory X product has yet to go to the distance in his MMA career.

UFC 241 goes down on August 17 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The card will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.