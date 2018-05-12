John Lineker Floors Brian Kelleher In Final Round

John Lineker crumbled Brian Kelleher tonight (May 12).

Bantamweight action was featured on the second bout of the UFC 224 main card. Lineker and Kelleher were matched up inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lineker was 7-1 in his last eight outings, while Kelleher had gone 9-1 in his last 10 bouts.

Lineker went for a combination early in the fight. “Hands of Stone” landed some body shots. A clean left hook landed for Kelleher. Kelleher shot in and landed an uppercut on the break. A left hand dropped Kelleher. Kelleher got back up and threw a spinning backfist. Lineker had his opponent stumbling back from a clean hook. The horn sounded and this round went to Lineker.

“Hands of Stone” landed a body shot followed by a right hand over the top at the start of round two. Lineker blitzed Kelleher and some strikes landed. Kelleher tried to match him, but couldn’t get an edge. A digging body shot landed for Lineker and he had his opponent backing up. Kelleher threw strikes, but was hit with a left hook.

Lineker went for a guillotine and Kelleher used it for a takedown. Lineker got back to his feet and avoided another takedown. A series of punches from Lineker had Kelleher retreating. A left hook floored Kelleher and the fight was over.

Final Result: John Lineker def. Brian Kelleher via KO (punch) – R3, 3:43