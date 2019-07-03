John Lineker Released From UFC Following Recent Pullout

Spread the word!













Bantamweight contender John Lineker has been released by the UFC.

The news was first reported by MMA Junkie as it comes just over a week after Lineker was forced to pull out from his UFC Greenville co-main event against Rob Font. “Hands of Stone” was originally stepping in on short notice to replace Cody Stamann. However, Lineker had to withdraw on the day of weigh-ins after suffering a cut on his face during his weight cut.

That seemingly did not go down well with the UFC, especially given Lineker’s history of pulling out and missing weight, as they have now parted ways with the Brazilian. His team declined to comment when reached out to by MMA Junkie.

Earlier this year, Lineker, who had fought just three times since the start of 2017, was notably pleading with the UFC to book him in more fights or release him from his contract as he was struggling to make ends meet.

Lineker leaves the UFC with an impressive 12-4 record, including having won eight of his last 10 fights with the Las Vegas-based promotion. His most recent outing, however, was a split decision defeat to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fort Lauderdale in April.

Do you think Lineker’s release was warranted? Or was it harsh given he was stepping in on short-notice?