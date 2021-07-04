John Dodson has issued a statement following his “near death” car accident.

On Saturday, Dodson’s manager Ricky Kottenstette revealed that the former UFC flyweight contender and his family were involved in a car accident on Friday evening.

The Dodson’s were heading to Texas to visit family until they were involved in the accident that completely totalled their car.

Fortunately, Dodson and his family were released from the hospital on Saturday, but have been hit with plenty of bills. Kottenstette has since started a GoFundMe page to help with these expenses.

Dodson has since taken to social media to provide details on exactly what happened and assure his followers that no one was seriously injured.

“Just letting everyone know we’re all alive and no one is seriously injured. The car we hit was left in the middle of the highway after that person hit an 18 wheel and another car crashed into it as well. He had no Hazzards light, no flares and no other warning to let us know. I hit the car and we rolled. I don’t know how many times but luckily the cables in the median stopped us from rolling onto traffic going the other direction. The guy fled on foot after he saw my vehicle rolled.. I gotta thank infinite for the design of the suv cuz it protected my family and I from dying. We’re just lucky no one died and we can live to see another day and be reminded on how luck we are. Life is short and you don’t know when it’s gonna end so enjoy it while you can.”

Dodson will no longer be competing at the upcoming XMMA event taking place July 30 in Greenville, South Carolina. It was to be his first fight since parting ways with the UFC in September.

Naturally, his opponent, Cody Gibson, was bummed to see the fight fall through but happy to hear Dodson and his family are doing well.

“Super bummed that our fight is off but am glad he and his family are ok,” Gibson wrote on Twitter. “It looks like I have a new opponent for the fight. I’ll donate what I can from the fight and encourage you all to help chip in as well”

Everybody at LowKickMMA wishes John Dodson and his family a speedy recovery.