John Cena – it’s time to respond to Cody Rhodes bringing the heat

Cody Rhodes needed to respond to John Cena with real passion after what happened at WWE Elimination Chamber – and he’s done exactly that.

Rhodes was beaten and battered in Toronto, to the point where he was bleeding all over the canvas. We all knew that John Cena wouldn’t pop up again for weeks and that’s proven to be the case, with tomorrow night marking his big return. He’s expected to go face to face with The American Nightmare, in what promises to be a moment that nobody will want to miss.

Now, we need to see the best from John Cena. The new entrance and persona is going to take him a long way, but we want Cena to go out there and really rubber stamp this as one of the best heel turns of all time.

John Cena – the time is now

Tell us why you did it. Tell us the main motivation. Tell us whether or not you feel bad for turning your back on the fans. These are all things the fans need to know.

Either way, this is a side of John Cena we’ve been waiting to see for well over a decade. He has all the potential in the world as a heel and even though it’s coming at the back end of his career, you’d have to think he’s got a lot of juice left in the tank – especially if he’s working in a more ‘minimalistic’ manner.

Will he be a full-on corporate champion? Will he go back to his rapping roots? Who knows. We’re buzzing with anticipation for this right alongside the WWE Universe, and as much as we’d like this to be the first thing on the show on Raw, it has to main event.

Who knows, maybe we’ll even get a surprise appearance or two.