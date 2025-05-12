John Cena’s slow burn babyface turn has already begun

It’s been just over two months since John Cena turned heel and shocked the world of professional wrestling – and yet, it seems as if we’re already seeing signs of him slowly morphing back into a babyface.

After beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, John Cena didn’t really seem too bothered about the actions he took in order to pick up the win. However, after his chaotic win over Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, it certainly felt as if he was beginning to show signs of the stress on his shoulders from the heel turn.

When did we see that? Well, it largely came when he was seen exiting the ring. John Cena stood there and reflected on the decisions that he’d made, looked at the title, and appeared to be on the verge of tears. This may have just been him out of character, realising that he’ll never wrestle Randy Orton again. In reality, though, we firmly believe this is part of the bigger story that’s being told.

Bro John Cena is second guessing his decision to turn heel.



This is why I love professional wrestling.



This is why I’m a WWE Lifer.



This is cinema.#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/VpEn8bbJxK — ☔️Jason G from the S.A.T.⛈️ (@lifer_wwe) May 11, 2025

John Cena’s big choice

Our expectation is that whenever he faces one of his old rivals, John will have this kind of reaction. When he faces one of the ‘new’ generation, we’ll see the pure cockiness of his heel turn rise back to the surface.

Why else do you think he looks set to feud with R-Truth? John Cena is someone who used to stadn for hustle, loyalty and respect, and Truth can’t help but remind him of his past. Cena can either reject that part of him entirely, or show even more signs of regret.

It’s a great story to tell and eventually, we anticipate that it’ll lead him down the path of turning back into a babyface around November/December time. Buckle up, folks, because we’re set for one hell of a ride.