Spanish lightweight grappler, Joel Alvarez returns to the winner’s enclosure for the first time since his one-sided loss to Arman Tsarukyan back in February of last year, locking up his staggering seventeenth submission victory across his career, with a second round D’Arce choke submission win over British veteran, Marc Diakiese on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night London.

Alvarez, who had suffered a second round TKO loss to the above-mentioned Armenian contender, Tsarukyan in a bloody defeat in February of last year, saw a staggering run of four straight wins over the likes of Thiago Moises, and Joseph Duffy come to an end.

Returning tonight in the English capital, Alvarez, a native of Gijon, managed to capitalize late in the second round of his clash with Cage Warriors alum, Diakiese – wrapping up an impressive D’Arce choke submission win over the Kinshaha-born lightweight after an accident clash of heads.

Below, catch the highlights from Joel Alvarez’s win at UFC London