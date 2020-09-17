Joe Schilling had a unique visitor in his gym who used a sex toy in his gym and decided to beat him up for it.

Schilling had the video on an Instagram story which was captured by a Twitter user. In the video he threw kicks at the man which is hard to watch, and definitely not safe for work.

Joe Schilling later explained why he beat up the man. He says it is a family gym and it was a homeless man who sneaked into the gym to use the shower but he caught himself using a sex toy.

“A little context on the video you saw,” Schilling said (via BJPENN). “I’m running my gym, this guy sneaks in. This bum sneaks in and starts taking a shower. There’s a bum in the bathroom taking a shower. I get it, bums need showers too, although you’re trespassing. So I’m waiting for him to come out. Water turns off. I’m knocking on the door, he won’t answer the door. He starts screaming when I’m knocking on the door. He finally opens the door, and he’s f**king himself in the a*s with a dildo. That’s why I did what I did.”

Currently, what happened following the video is uncertain and whether or not cops were called or charges were pressed is uncertain.

Joe Schilling is currently 4-6 in MMA with his last six fights coming in Bellator where he has gone 3-3. He also fought Tony Ferguson on the regional scene, where he lost by submission. Schilling is also a decorated kickboxer.