The UFC Lightweight title picture has been foggy ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in October, after defeating Justin Gaethje. And while UFC President Dana White has yet to vacate the Lightweight title, multiple notable names have a claim to a title shot including Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Charles Oliveira.

One of those men stands out above the rest according to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Charles Oliveira after a dominating performance of Tony Ferguson this past December.

“Watching him do that to Tony, I was like, ‘I can’t even believe what I am seeing,’” Rogan said on his podcast recently. “He just dominated every second of that fight. It was bananas.

“That would have been an interesting fight to see, (Ferguson) vs Khabib, but the way Oliveira controlled (Ferguson) on the ground…” Rogan continued. “We wanted to know what would happen because Tony is dangerous off his back – he submitted Kevin Lee, I’m more interested to see Oliveira fight for the title than anybody in that division.”

Oliveira agrees with Rogan on the topic

“I believe (Khabib) is the GOAT of that division, but I don’t know what would have happened with Oliveira until you see it,” Rogan continued. “With Oliveira there are moments – like when Cub Swanson knocked him out – there’s moments when you go back in his career and you go, ‘Oh, this guy is not the greatest.’ Then you see him in some fights like the Kevin Lee fight – where he submitted Kevin Lee – submits Tony in a spectacular way. He’s just so technical. Everything’s so good. He’s never out of position. He doesn’t force anything. Everything looks f****** amazing.

“Man, I want to see him fight for the title. I wanna see him fight Dustin. I want to see him fight Conor. I want to see him fight whoever else is in that division, Gaethje.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

