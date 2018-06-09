Joe Rogan Suggests CM Punk’s UFC 225 Opponent Was Paid Off

Former WWE champion Phil “CM Punk” Brooks showed a ton of toughness and heart against his main card bout against Mike Jackson at tonight’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, but was dominated by three 30-26 scores from the judges.

The bout was a largely one-sided affair aside from a first-round takedown from Punk, as Jackson was able to use his obviously much crisper striking to batter with jabs and vicious body shots at will, and also stuffed the majority of the Duke Roufus-trained celebrity’s many takedown attempts.

Throughout the bout octagon commentator Joe Rogan was highly critical of Punk and his evolution as a fighter, and perhaps rightfully so, as he showed little in the way of improvement in his overall game from striking to wrestling and grappling.

The fan favorite comedian and podcast host didn’t hold back in his assessment of the situation, but maybe he took things a little too far when he suggested that Jackson had been paid off to make the fight last three rounds:

“If I was a conspiratorially minded man, I’d say someone paid him (Jackson) to go three rounds.”

Ouch. Jackson dominated Punk, that much is for sure, but it’s a stretch to say that going the full three rounds really made Punk look any better, as he was battered and bloodied pillar to post for the vast majority of those rounds.

What do you think? Does Rogan have a point, or is he just being ‘conspiratorially minded?’