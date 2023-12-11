Joe Rogan set to return at UFC 296 for commentary duty ahead of championship fight doubleheader

The commentary for UFC 296 has been confirmed and it is set to feature some familiar faces — including veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan.

In news that was first confirmed by MMA Junkie, it will be Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik who will be on commentator duties this weekend. The team have been a part of some of the most well-known moments in the promotion’s history.

Rogan will only ever feature on PPVs that take place in America, the comedian can afford to be picky with his time after he phenomenal success of his podcast. While Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier have had their share of critics, it can’t be denied that when on form the team can bring great energy.

Joe Rogan closes out the UFC schedule for 2023

This weekend will be the final UFC pay-per-view of the year and the promotion is set to cap 2023 with some excellent fights. The card will be headlined by Leon Edwards, who is set to make his second welterweight title defence when he faces former interim champion, Colby Covington. The event is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The co-main event will see Alexandre Pantoja make his first flyweight title defence against former opponent, Brandon Royval. The rest of the card will see Shavkat Rakhmonov take on Stephen Thomspon, Paddy Pimblett Vs. Tony Ferguson, and Ian Garry makes the step up to face Vicente Luque. It’s a unique line-up for all their reasons and could make for an exciting night.

It is not just the main card that packs quality, the early prelims and the preliminary card will feature the likes of Cody Garbrandt, Vs. Brian Kelleher, Josh Emmet Vs. Brycen Mitchell and Alonzo Menifield Vs. Dustin Jacoby.

What fight are you most looking froward to at UFC 296?