The UFC’s greatest color commentator of all-time Joe Rogan recently opened up his own comedy club in Austin, Texas in an attempt to help fellow entertainers avoid cancel culture.

During this show, Rogan, an avid mushroom and cannabis consumer, opened up about using substances prior to his show:

“I’m drunk and on mushrooms in my new club! This is as high as I’ve ever been onstage. I need to connect with this moment. You can’t fire me from my own club, bitch!”

In addition to stand-up comedy and commentating UFC pay-per-view events, Joe Rogan also hosts perhaps the most successful YouTube podcast of all time, The Joe Rogan Experience, or also known as JRE. At this point however, considering his multi-million dollar deal with Spotify, that is the only place you can watch full episodes of his podcast these days.

On this show he talks to all sorts of very intriguing guests, from doctors and scientists to world travellers, to ex-marines, ex-cops, and of course, fighters.

Stand-up comedy is something Joe Rogan has been doing for over half of his life at this point, and while some might take offense to him opening statement that he’s high, many of us can see the light hearted harmlessness in it and could care less.

Joe Rogan returns to the commentary booth at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida next month

The next time we’ll see Rogan commentating on a UFC event will be at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, as the next pay-per-view event, UFC 286, will go down in London, England. Rogan began only commentating PPV events within the USA, and honestly with as much as he does, who can blame him?

