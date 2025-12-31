Joe Rogan Breaks Down Why One Rising Fighter Could Be The UFC’s Future: “He’s F**king Terrifying”

Joe Rogan has spoken glowingly about a rising UFC middleweight prospect.

Rogan has been closely tied to the Ultimate Fighting Championship for nearly three decades, and his insights into the finer points of MMA continue to resonate with a wide cross-section of fans and analysts across the combat sports world.

The longtime UFC commentator is known for enthusiastically backing young fighters who impress him, and this time it appears Ateba Gautier has clearly struck a chord with Rogan.

Gautier has been turning heads since scoring a second-round knockout of Yura Naito on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2024. The 23-year-old Cameroonian carried that momentum into his Octagon debut at UFC Mexico in March, extending his knockout streak with a stoppage of Jose Daniel Medina.

“The Silent Assassin” followed that breakout with a dream 2025 campaign, first stopping Robert Valentin at UFC 318 in July, before delivering another emphatic performance by scoring a first-round knockout of Tre’ston Vines on short notice at UFC 320 in October.

ONE OF THE WILDEST FINISHES YOU WILL EVER SEE FROM ATEBA GAUTIER 🤯 #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/AKAe2lO2aT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 5, 2025

Gautier remains unbeaten in the UFC and owns a 9–1 professional record, with eight of his victories coming by knockout. His lone defeat dates back to the early stages of his career, when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Glenn Williams at a regional event in July 2022.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Ateba Gautier of Cameroon faces his opponent in a middleweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Joe Rogan Praises Ateba Gautier With Scary Power And Elite Potential

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the renowned podcaster was asked by guest Shane Gillis which rising talent he views as the UFC’s next breakout star. Joe Rogan pointed to Ateba Gautier, citing “The Silent Assassin’s” sculpted physique and devastating knockout power as the key factors behind his choice.

“Ateba Gautier, this guy is from Cameroon,” Joe Rogan said. “Oh, he’s f**king terrifying. He’s 185 pounds, 6’4, built like a Greek God, smokes everybody. Everybody just gets smoked. Terrifying power, super speed, excellent technique, everything. He’s good, man. He’s good. Super f**king strong, too. Very big for the weight class and awesome striking… That guy’s the future. He’s the future.”

Gautier could take a significant step toward breaking into the middleweight rankings in his next outing, as he’s scheduled to face Andrey Pulyaev at UFC 324 on January 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.