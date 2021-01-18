UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan heaped praise on former featherweight champion Max Holloway following his unanimous decision win over top contender Calvin Kattar this past weekend.

Holloway looked flawless when recording his first UFC win in three fights to re-establish himself as the number one contender at 145lbs. ‘Blessed’ was able to land consistently throughout the fight and even managed to hurt Kattar on several occasions before picking up a lopsided win on the judge’s cards.

Rogan was super impressed by Holloway’s performance and took to social media to heap praise on the former champ while also paying tribute to Kattar who showed true grit in defeat.

“Legit superhuman performance by @blessedmma. I am truly blown away,” Rogan wrote. “He was already one of the best fighters in the sport and he reached a completely new level tonight. The combinations, the angles, the volume, the octagon IQ… it was completely off the charts. So interesting that he didn’t even spar for this camp. That was about as impressive a performance as I’ve ever seen, and hats off to @calvinkattar for being one of the toughest motherfuckers alive and a complete savage. Very few men could have weathered that barrage like he did.”

After this win Holloway is now set for another shot at the featherweight title. ‘Blessed’ is unlucky to be without a title after seemingly beating Alexnader Volkanovski at UFC 251 only for the judges to declare Volkanovski the winner.

According to reports Volkanovski is set to make the second defence of his title against Brian Ortega at UFC 260 on March 27.

Ortega looked sensational when he returned to the Octagon for the first time in two years when he fought ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC Fight Island 6 in October.

‘T-City’ boxed his way to victory over five rounds against one of the best 145lb fighters on the planet.

Prior to that Ortega fell short when he squared off against Holloway for the featherweight title in 2018. He’ll be hoping for a better outcome in his second UFC title bid.

