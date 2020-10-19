UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan has stopped production of his ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast after a key member of his team tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rogan took to social media earlier today to announce the unfortunate news, he wrote.

“All podcasts are cancelled this week Young @jamievernon tested positive for COVID-19. I tested negative, and the rest of the staff tested negative but we’re shutting everything down until we get an all clear from our doctor. I was out of town last week and the shows that aired had all been previously recorded, so I haven’t had any contact with Jamie in the past 9 days except for briefly today, but I’m staying away from everyone and being tested every day until I know I’m in the clear. I’ll keep you folks posted as to when the show will resume.”

Rogan signed what was reported to be a $100m deal with Spotify earlier this year. His podcast began streaming on the platform in September, but the deal has not gone by without some hiccups.

Most recently it was reported Spotify employees were threatening to walk out unless Rogan’s podcast was censored. Although the man himself says no-one at his streaming partner has ever approached him about changing or toning down his show.

