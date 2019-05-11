Joe Rogan Calls For Khabib vs. Jordan Burroughs In MMA

Spread the word!













This week, Octagon commentator Joe Rogan revealed why he believes lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will always be a big problem for Conor McGregor on his podcast.

The basis of that belief understandably rests in Khabib’s peerless MMA wrestling. That skillset gave McGregor fits in their first match-up at last year’s UFC 229, resulting in a fourth-round submission win for ‘The Eagle.’ He touted Khabib’s wrestling as

But Rogan then took things a bit further. He posed the scenario of Khabib taking on a top world-class wrestler like Jordan Burroughs in MMA to see how good he truly was. That would be the true gauge of Khabib’s wrestling, Rogan insisted on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week. Rogan noted Khabib would have a big advantage on the feet:

“The real thing about a guy like him would be seeing a guy like him against a guy like Jordan Burroughs. Could he do that to a guy who is a spectacular wrestler as well?

“Then it becomes, I mean, his striking, which has gotten very high-level. “He’s very dangerous striking. So he dropped Conor, he can f*** people up. He’s stopped a few people with strikes. He’s dangerous enough on the feet. I don’t know how many really high-level grapplers have striking that can stand with him.

“Because if he decided to keep it up, he’d have an advantage there until they got good at it.”

There’s little doubt Khabib would hold a huge edge over wrestler Burroughs. But it’s also tough to envision Khabib dominated Burroughso n the mat. After all, he did just dominate Ben Askren 11-0 this week. If he could, it would truly be a sight to behold.

UFC President Dana White hinted that he would love to bring Burroughs to the UFC. Burroughs hasn’t indicated he will be making the transition to MMA, however. If he ever does, Khabib vs. Burroughs is simply an insane fight to make.

Who would you pick?