Joe Rogan describes Alex Pereira's massive weight cut as 'sanctioned cheating'

By
Murdo Todd
-
Joe rogan
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
UFC commentator and renowned podcaster, Joe Rogan described Alex Pereira’s huge weight cut as ‘sanctioned cheating’.

Newly crowned UFC champion, Alex Pereira is a monster at the middleweight limit. Packing on it least 25lbs back on following last weeks weight cut while standing at all of 6’5.

The size difference was glaring compared to Israel Adesanya, almost looking a weight class above when they clashed in the main event of UFC 281.

Dominick Reyes, a light-heavyweight, had been training with Pereira in the lead to last weekend, described the sheer strength of the Brazilian.

His power, and strength is great,” Reyes said. “He’s strong, really strong.

“I am a light heavyweight, I am a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger, but he’s a tough go every time.”

 Joe Rogan comments

While weight cutting is no new thing, Rogan feels that Pereira had an unfair advantage which could be considered cheating.

He could have been. Yeah,” Rogan said on his podcast. “He certainly gets above that in-between fights. He has a hard time making 185. It’s a bull***t thing. It’s basically sanctioned cheating. It really is. But everybody does it.” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Pereira is set to take on Adesanya in an immediate rematch due to Adesanya’s long reign as middleweight champion.

Pereira appeared to be down on the scorecards before rallying in the fifth and final round, catching Adesanya with a left hook before a quick flurry would see it waved off.

Whatever happens, expect the fight to be an entertaining one just like all of the fight s they have shared in MMA and kickboxing.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan?