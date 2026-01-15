Joe Pyfer Warns Israel Adesanya of Brutal Intentions After UFC Seattle Headliner Announcement: “I’m Going To Cause Damage”

Joe Pyfer is promising violence against Israel Adesanya.

Pyfer is preparing for the biggest test of his career against former two-time middleweight champion Adesanya in the main event of UFC Seattle. The Fight Night card is scheduled for March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.

“Bodybagz” carries a three-fight winning streak into the matchup, coming off a second-round submission victory over Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 in October. The 29-year-old American now looks to build on that momentum, with another win potentially propelling him further up the 185-pound rankings.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 07: Joe Pyfer reacts after submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan of Ghana in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on October 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Joe Pyfer Confident He Can “Hurt” Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Joe Pyfer discussed his upcoming clash with Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle. The No. 15 ranked middleweight spoke with confidence, saying he plans to apply pressure from the opening bell and believes he will ultimately finish the former UFC champion.

“I got this opportunity, and I’m absolutely bringing the heat,” Pyfer said. “I’m going to try to be the first one to stop him in a really bad way. In a competitive way, and I hope we’re both healthy afterwards, but I have those capabilities over anyone in the division to really hurt someone where they don’t move. I’m just excited to test my skills.”

“Bodybagz” also noted that his team is actively seeking training partners who can replicate the unique style “The Last Stylebender” brings to the Octagon, as part of their preparation for the matchup.

“I’m going to be a really physical guy, putting pressure, but smart pressure. I’m going to cause damage. I won’t go into too much detail, but we’re already drafting people to mimic him for our gameplan. I have my homework cut out for me, but I’m going to be very effective…as long as I’m healthy. You will see the best version of me, and I think I’m going to get the finish — whether it’s a submission or a knockout.”

Joe Pyfer holds a 6-1 record inside the UFC and stands at 15-1 overall as a professional, with nine wins by knockout and four by submission. His lone setback came in February 2024, when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jack Hermansson.