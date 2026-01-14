Israel Adesanya Returns After Year Long Hiatus To Face Knockout Artist In UFC Seattle Headliner On March 28

Israel Adesanya is set to step back into the Octagon following an absence of over a year.

Adesanya once rode a 12-fight winning streak in the UFC middleweight division, highlighted by an extended title reign at the top of the division that featured five successful defenses against elite contenders, including Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero. Now, the former champion finds himself navigating the most challenging phase of his professional career.

“The Last Stylebender” is currently enduring a three-fight slide that began after his redemption victory over Alex Pereira, where he scored a brutal knockout in their rematch at UFC 287 in April 2023. That momentum quickly stalled later in the year, as Adesanya lost his 185-pound title in a stunning upset decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

The 36-year-old Nigerian-born Kiwi was granted a straight title opportunity against then-champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305 in August 2024, but the bout ended in disappointment as he was submitted. Adesanya returned to action at UFC Saudi Arabia in February 2025, where his comeback was halted by a knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

Now, Israel Adesanya will aim to reset his momentum when he makes his UFC return this March.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena on September 08, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Israel Adesanya Set To Face Joe Pyfer In UFC Seattle Main Event

On Tuesday, UFC CEO Dana White announced a middleweight matchup, with former two-time champion Israel Adesanya set to face No. 15-ranked Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Seattle. The Fight Night card is scheduled for March 28 and will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.

Adesanya owns a professional record of 24–5, with a 13–5 run inside the UFC, including five victories secured by knockout in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Pyfer enters the matchup riding a three-fight winning streak and was last seen in action at UFC 320 in October, where he secured a second-round submission victory over Abus Magomedov. “Bodybagz” last tasted defeat in February 2024, dropping a unanimous decision to Jack Hermansson.

The 29-year-old American sports a 6-1 record inside the UFC and a 15-1 mark overall, with nine of his victories coming by knockout and four by submission.