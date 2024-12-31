Report – Joe Pyfer lands fight with ex-Title challenger in huge UFC Mexico City return in March

Dana White’s Contender Series product, Joe Pyfer is set to make his return to action at a slated UFC Fight Night Mexico City event on March 29. — booking a middleweight pairing against former interim title chaser, Kelvin Gastelum.

Pyfer, who returned to winning-ways following his first headlining clash under the banner of the promotion, most recently landed a first round knockout win over Canadian contender, Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 303 back in June during International Fight Week.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Joe Pyfer lands UFC Mexico City return against Kelvin Gastelum

And as for Gastelum, the former interim middleweight title challenger, Gastelum, the veteran Ultimate Fighter 17 winner turned in a unanimous decision win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night Riyadh back in the summer — in a middleweight pairing having failed to meet the welterweight limit once more.

News of Joe Pyfer’s return clash against Kelvin Gastelum was first reported by Alex Behunin on social media this evening.

Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum in the works for #UFCMexicoCity on March 29, 2025, per sources,” Behunin posted on X.

Pyfer, who landed in the Octagon following a prior Contender Series win back in 2022, has landed a list of impressive wins over the likes of Gerald Meerschaert, and Abdul Razak Alhassan before his knockout of Barriault earlier this summer.

Making his main event debut back in February at the Apex facility, Pyfer would suffer a unanimous decision loss against perennial contender and former Cage Warriors champion, Jack Hermansson.

Turning in just two victories in his five most recent outings, former interim title challenger and TUF winner, Gastelum enjoyed a stellar run in the promotion en route to his infamous Fight of the Year clash with Israel Adesanya back in 2019, beating the likes of Michael Bisping, Ronaldo Souza, Johny Hendricks, Tim Kennedy, Nate Marquardt, Rick Story, and Jake Ellenberger to name a few.

UFC Fight Night Mexico City takes place on March 29. from the Arena CDMX — with an official headliner for the promotion’s return to the region yet to be determined at the time of publication.