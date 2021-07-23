The reigning KO of the year winner and UFC Middleweight Joaquin Buckley will look to rebound and find that K.O. magic coming off a loss this past January to Alessio Di Chirico.

Buckley is set to face Antonio Arroyo in a middleweight bout at a UFC Fight Night on September 18th according to MMA Junkie.

Before suffering a quick KO loss Di Chirico Buckley was considered one of the hottest middleweight prospects after picking up back-to-back KO wins.

Arroyo is coming off 2 straight losses after earning a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series and will be looking to get back on track to avoid being potentially cut by the company.

The September 18th event’s location has yet to be announced but will presumably be at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check out the line-up for this event (so far)

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Mike Rodriguez

Devin Clark vs. Ion Cutelaba

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Dakota Bush vs. Zhu Rong

Danaa Batgerel vs. Montel Jackson

Sarah Alpar vs. Erin Blanchfield

Carlston Harris vs. Impa Kasanganay

Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington

Heili Alateng vs. Gustavo Lopez

Antonio Arroyo vs. Joaquin Buckley

