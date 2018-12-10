Joanna Jedrzejczyk Will Only Return To 115 Pounds For Title Shot

Former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk won’t entertain a move back down to 115 pounds unless she gets an immediate title shot.

Jedrzejczyk finally made her flyweight debut last night after four years of depleting herself in the strawweight division. She more than held her own against the bigger and stronger Valentina Shevchenko. However, in the end, “Bullet” would not be denied her UFC championship.

During the post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White stated that he would like to see Jedrzejczyk go back down to strawweight. Although Jedrzejczyk wouldn’t commit either way with certainty. She seems to be happier at her new weight. But a title shot rematch with Namajunas could lure her back down.

”Yes, definitely I will stay in 125 division,” Jedrzejczyk told FOX Sports’ Megan Olivi. “But, like I said before during the fight week and during the media that I want to go and challenge myself in the strawweight division for the belt.”

”I feel good in the Flyweight division,” she said at the post-fight press conference. “I see how my body reacted to the diet and a few more pounds, I was happy and in a good mood, I could do more. Definitely, it’s a good division for me.”

Already Going Back Down?

Just as it seemed she was content to stay put in her new weight class, the conversation would flip back to winning the strawweight title back.

”I definitely want to challenge myself and chase my other dream and go for the strawweight belt again. So I will wait for [Jessica] Andrade and Rose [Namajunas] to fight next year. Rose has only four months left to defend the belt, because otherwise she might lose the belt with no fight. That’s the thing. I was pretty busy champion, other champions are pretty busy, but if you don’t defend your title once a year, you’re losing the belt.”

”I must do this for myself, to put dot on it, I will drop one more time to the strawweight division,” she continued. “But you know, I’m not getting younger, I’m getting older. I’ve been in this business for 15 years so I want to take care of my body. Because this camp I realized how, because I was never complaining about the diet and weight cut. But, this camp I realized how it can impact your body, your brain, your performance being on such a strict diet for so many weeks, or the weight cut.”

”So I definitely want to protect my body. But the other stupid thing is I want to do this one more time,” Joanna finished. “That’s it. One more time. We always give second chance to ourselves, and I want to do this. Only title shot.”

As Jedrzejczyk was set to walk off the stage a UFC staff member asked her if she wanted some pizza. She took the entire box, or at least what was left.