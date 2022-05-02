Former UFC strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is set to snap a two-year hiatus from the Octagon in June as she featured in a high-profile UFC 275 main card rematch with fellow former champion, Zhang Weili – and fully expects another instant classic against the Hebei striker.

Out of action since March of 2020, Jedrzejczyk, the second strawweight champion in the history of the UFC, co-headlined UFC 248 against then-champion, Weili – suffering a close, split decision loss in the consensus 2020 Fight of the Year – and to many, the greatest strawweight fight in the history of the division.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk clinched the strawweight throne with a March 2015 win over Carla Esparza

Dropping to 16-4 as a professional, Jedrzejczyk, who recently penned a new, multi-fight deal with the organization, was also removed from the official strawweight rankings due to inactivity, however, attempts to earn another title challenge in a potential title-eliminator against Weili in a high-stakes Singapore re-run.

Returning to home base, American Top Team at the turn of this year, Jedrzejczyk explained how she expects Weili to show up in “strong” form and fettle on June 11.

“I know Zhang Weili is working on so many different things, and she’s going to show up very strong in our fight,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk told Fanatics View reporter, James Lynch, during a recent interview ahead of UFC 275.

Taking the longest extended break of his decorated professional career, Muay Thai ace, Jedrzejczyk explained how she benefited to no end with her lengthy hiatus.

“My wrestling, my defense is so good because I used to face grapplers and I’m a striker,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk explained. “So my takedown defense and defensive wrestling was always good, but I was focused more on offensive wrestling. My ground game got better and of course, I’m back to the roots: kicking more, feinting, using my striking more. Somehow I stopped kicking because of the grapplers I was facing, it’s easy to catch the leg and go down.”

“I’m back,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said. “I just can’t wait. I needed this break, for my body.” (Transcribed by South China Morning Post)

In her most recent victory, Jedrzejczyk managed to land a vintage unanimous decision victory against former Invicta FC atomweight best, Michelle Waterson in the main event of UFC Fight Night Tampa in October 2019 in a strawweight division return.

