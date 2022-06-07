Former undisputed UFC strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is approaching her UFC 275 rematch with fellow former titleholder, Zhang Weili this weekend with the mindset of a surgeon – predicting a “medical procedure” type technical showing.

Jedrzejczyk, the second strawweight champion in the history of the organization, co-headlined UFC 248 back in March of 2020 against then-champion, Weili, suffering a split decision loss in the consensus greatest strawweight fight of all-time and the 2020 Fight of the Year.

Scheduled to return for the first time following her two-year hiatus, Jedrzejczyk, who was removed from the official strawweight rankings due to inactivity in November of last year, will attempt to inflict Chinese standout, Weili’s third consecutive loss – after the former champion dropped her title to common-foe, Rose Namajunas, and then suffered defeat in a November immediate rematch.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk plans to make a brisk start in her rematch against Zhang Weili

Attempting to earn a title rematch with recently-minted undisputed champion, Carla Esparza with a victory over Weili in the pair’s Singapore re-run, Jedrzejczyk has the mindset of a surgeon approaching the UFC 275 clash.

“It’s going to be a medical procedure,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk told MMA Junkie reporter, MIke Bohn. “I’m going to be the best surgeon and I will pick the right tools and use them at the right time. Sharp.”



“I just have to put the gas pedal down and be first, violent, but smart from the first seconds of the fight,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk explained. “There is no time to be wasted in this fight, so we have to play my game from the first seconds of the fight.”

Without a victory since a UFC Fight Night Tampa main event success against Michelle Waterson, Jedrzejczyk managed to land a unanimous decision triumph at the October 2019 headliner.

Winning the title against Esparza in March 2015, Jedrzejczyk defeated the Torrance veteran with a blistering knockout, before defending the title opposite Jessica Penne, Valerie Letourneau, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Jessica Andrade.