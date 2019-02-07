Joanna Jedrzejczyk Targets Return To Strawweight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk targets a return to the weight class that made her the name that she is known by fans.

Valentina Shevchenko scored a decision win over Jedrzejczyk to earn win the UFC women’s flyweight title in the UFC 231 co-headliner. This event went down Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Prior to this fight, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion scored a decision win over Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout. This fight went down on the main card of the UFC on FOX 30 event.

Now, after competing once at flyweight, she’s looking to make a move back to the division.

“I will go down to 115,” Jedrzejczyk told MMAJunkie. “I need some time to refresh my body, refresh my mind and I feel the fire. People define me as an athlete after my victory or lost fights, but I put on great camps. Before my last camp I was quality over quantity, but I did both. I’ve been working really hard for the last few years and I will be back stronger.”



“This division is the lightest in the UFC but it’s definitely one of the strongest,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I don’t know who is next. … I want to fight for the belt. I might have one fight before but I want to fight for a belt.”

