Jiří Procházka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Odds and Match Preview

Jiří Procházka will face Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320 on October 4 in Las Vegas in a pivotal light heavyweight clash, with the winner likely earning a title shot against the victor of the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch on the same card. The stakes are high, this bout is being positioned as a number-one-contender fight, based on comments from Procházka and UFC officials.

Jiří Procházka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Jiri Prochazka is currently a solid betting favorite to defeat Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320, with most sportsbooks listing Prochazka anywhere from around -196 to -220 on the moneyline. While Rountree sits as an underdog at +152 to +180. The odds, according to GamesHub, started with Prochazka opened as high as -220 and have narrowed slightly as the fight approaches, showing people are at least considering Rountree’s knockout threat.

Most UFC betting action and media pick Prochazka to win by KO or stoppage, given his aggressive style and track record of finishing fights early, which has made the “Prochazka by KO” prop a popular bet.

Betting odds for the method of victory heavily lean toward the fight ending inside the distance rather than going to the judges. Most bookmakers give shorter odds for Prochazka by KO, TKO, or stoppage. If backing Rountree, his best chance is also by KO, with fewer people expecting a decision from either athlete. Odds on the fight “not going the distance” are also favored given both fighters’ finishing reputations.

Over time, the line has tightened: Prochazka’s odds were as high as -220 but have dropped closer to -196 to -175 in recent days as money comes in on Rountree and as sharp bettors recognize his striking power and potential to land an early finish. This indicates some growing respect for Rountree’s chances, but Prochazka remains the clear favorite.

Procházka is unpredictable, pushes forward, and is willing to absorb and deliver damage, often mixing techniques from Muay Thai, karate, and unorthodox strikes. Rountree is a pure striker with a background in Muay Thai and kickboxing, featuring a powerful left hand, and heavy low kicks.

This fight will likely determine the next challenger for the light heavyweight championship, so both athletes have everything on the line. Procházka will look to overwhelm Rountree with pressure and unpredictability, while Rountree aims to use measured striking and knockout power to finish the Czech contender. Expect a fast-paced, striking-heavy matchup, with both men coming off big wins and each possessing the ability to close the show at any moment.