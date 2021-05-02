Jiri Prochazka is laughing all the way to the bank after his spectacular knockout win over Dominick Reyes not only bagged him a potential title shot but also $100,000 in bonus money.

The Czech fighter obviously walked away with a Performance of the Night bonus after landing a spinning back elbow that put the former title challenger to sleep inside two rounds.

Prochazka and Reyes each took home an additional $50,000 after the UFC awarded them with Fight of the Night honours. A high-paced fight that delivered a sensational ending it’s hard to say the two light-heavyweight men don’t deserve the extra cash.

However, TJ Brown and Kai Kamaka will feel hard done by after their three-round, back and forth battle seemed to be the fan’s favourite bout of the evening. Merab Dvalishvili and Cody Stamann may also take issue with missing out on a bonus cheque. The two bantamweights put it all on the line over three rounds to open up the UFC Vegas 25 main card. It was a high-paced and high-level fight that certainly entertained this fan.

In the co-main event, Giga Chikadze made quick work of the toughest test of his career. The Georgian landed a picture-perfect body kick in round one on Cub Swanson who dropped to the mat. A few follow up shots was all it took for Chikadze to get the win and earn himself a cool $50,000 cheque.

Do you think Jiri Prochazka deserved an extra $100,000 for his spectacular performance against Dominick Reyes?