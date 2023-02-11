Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield fight to a majority draw – UFC 284 Highlights

On Saturday night, Australian-born Jimmy Crute returned to his home country to kick off the UFC 284 main card. Looking to get back into the win column after dropping his last two bouts, Crute stepped into the Octagon against heavy hitter Alonzo Menifield. Riding back-to-back first-round knockouts, Menifield was intent on going streaking by earning his third straight win in front of a raucous crowd at the RAC Arena in Perth.

Both fighters came out slinging heavy leather early, but Crute quickly changed things up and put his wrestling to work early in the first round. Scoring multiple takedowns on Menifield, Crute went for a guillotine, but Menifield was able to pop his head free and get back to his feet. From there, Menifield uncorked a series of devastating strikes that rocked Crute as the first round came to a close.

Things continued right where they left off in the second round with Menifield in complete control, getting Jimmy Crute to the canvas early and reigned down strikes. Crute was able to weather the storm and was able to turn the tide late in the round, taking Menifield’s back and fishing for a rear-naked choke as the round came to a close.

The third round saw Crute control a majority of the final five minutes. Attempting to complete a single leg, Menifield blatantly trapped the fence to avoid what would have been a certain takedown. As a result, referee Marc Goddard deducted a point from Menifield. Placed back in the 50/50 position, Crute was able to work Menifield to the canvas and maintained control of his opponent through the end of the third.

Official Result: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield is ruled a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Check Out Highlights from Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield at UFC 284 Below: