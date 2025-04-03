Jesus Pinedo TKOs Adam Borics in the First, Advances to Featherweight Semi-Final – PFL 1 Highlights

Jesus Pinedo punched his ticket to the featherweight semi-final of the PFL World Tournament with a scintillating first-round technical knockout of Adam Borics.

Things were fairly cautious between the two in the early going, but with roughly 90 seconds to go in the first round, Pinedo and Borics started to let their hands go. During a fiery exchange, Pinedo got a left hand through that rocked Borics.

Smelling blood in the water, Pinedo turned up the heat, unleashing a flurry of strikes that sat Borics down. Pinedo poured on the ground and pound, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage with just over a minute left in the first.

Official Result: Jesus Pinedo def. Adam Borics via TKO (ground and pound) at 3:43 of Round 1.

With the win, Pinedo will meet Brazilian knockout artist Gabriel Braga in the featherweight semi-final. It will be the pair’s third meeting under the PFL banner.

check out highlights from Jesus Pinedo vs. Ádám Borics at PFL 1:

That’s how you make a STATEMENT! 🚨 Jesús Pinedo flatlines Adam Borics with a vicious KO! Cold. Clean. Clinical. 🥶🔥



Video Courtesy :- PFL#PFL #JesusPinedo #AdamBorics pic.twitter.com/gJQeKQE3Yx — STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) April 4, 2025

🎤 “I’m not here to play — I’m here to BREAK them.”

Jesus Pinedo just made a statement & he's coming for the 2025 title with bad intentions. 🇵🇪💥#PFLWorldTournament

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW | ESPN2 & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/FV2Wb9pTC8 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 4, 2025