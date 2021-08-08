One-time UFC strawweight title challenger, Jessica Penne has handed fellow former title chaser, the returning, Karolina Kowalkiewicz a first round armbar defeat to open the preliminary portion of UFC 265 at the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas.

Penne, a former Invicta FC atomweight gold holder managed to eventually lock up an armbar victory with just less than 30-seconds remaining in the first round as Lodz native, Kowalkiewicz admirably attempted to defend.

Following Penne to the ground, former KSW titleholder, Kowalkiewicz failed with a brief kneebar attack of her own, before California native, Penne secured her second straight victory via an armbar win — following a prior decision victory against former LFA champion, Lupita Godinez earlier this year.

Below, catch the highlights from Penne’s armbar success against Kowalkiewicz.