Jessica Eye Reacts To UFC 238 Knockout Loss To Valentina Shevchenko

Despite suffering a brutal head kick knockout to Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 238 on Saturday, Jessica Eye seems to be okay.

Eye was challenging for Shevchenko’s women’s flyweight title until she was caught clean in the second round and knocked out cold. After a couple of minutes, she was back to her feet and was later sent to the hospital. And on Sunday, “Evil” released her first statement since the setback:

“Congratulations @BulletValentina that was [an] incredible head kick,” Eye tweeted. “I am thankful for the chance to share the cage with you.

“I am okay and thank you for caring about me. I had a great camp and felt the best I have ever. I made some mistakes that cost me dearly. This fight game can be rough at times, but it’s what I signed up for.”

It was the first time Eye had ever been knocked out in her 22-fight career, and also her first loss at 125 pounds since the UFC introduced the division. She is now 3-1 at flyweight.

Shevchenko, meanwhile, is 3-0 at flyweight, and there doesn’t seem to be any clear-cut number one contender next for her. However, nobody can blame the rest of the division, especially given her performances so far.