Jessica Andrade Knocks Karolina Kowalkiewicz Out Cold In UFC 228 Co-Main

Top-ranked women’s strawweights Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz squared off for a potential 115-pound title shot in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Round One:

Andrade came out smoking, landing huge looping hooks that rocked Kowalkiewicz early. It appeared like Andrade mat finish the fight, but somehow Kowalkiewicz fought back with a knee of her own.

Andrade continued her assault, however, landing more big shots. Kowalkiewicz wasn’t done, but Andrade kept up the nonstop offense. It was only a matter of time, as Andrade’s power was simply overbearing.

She stepped forward with all her weight on a power right hook that knocked Kowalkiewicz out cold to continue the streak of insane finishes at UFC 228.

Powerful stuff. And a result that should earn Andrade the next title shot against current women’s strawweight camp Rose Namajunas.

Final Result: Jessica Andrade def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via R1 KO (punch)