The former UFC women’s Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade is expected to make her flyweight debut against former title contender, Katlyn Chookagian on October 17th.

The event is expected to take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi after the UFC did not apply for October licensure un Nevada before October 31st.

The news of the targeted event came from an anonymous source with MMA Junkie.

Jessica Andrade competed recently at UFC 251 on Fight Island where she was defeated in a rematch with Rose Namajunas. This was Andrade’s second loss in a row as she previously lost her UFC title to now Strawweight Champion Zhang Wheili.

Chookagian will fight Andrade coming off a decision win against Antonina Shevchenko back in May. Before that, Chookagian fought and lost to current Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

The women’s flyweight bout will join a card already headlined by Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie).

The expected card for October 17th is listed below:

Chan Sung Jung Vs Brian Ortega

Jessica Andrade Vs Katlyn Chookagian

Renato Moicano Vs Magomed Mustafaev

Claudio Silva Vs Muslim Salikhov

Jimmy Crute Vs Modestas Bukauskas

Gillian Robertson Vs Poliana Botelho

Jun Yong Park Vs John Philips

Do you think Jessica Andrade will return to winning ways when she makes her flyweight debut?