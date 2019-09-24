Jeremy Stephens Shoves Yair Rodriguez In Mexico Hotel Lobby (Video)

Spread the word!













Over the weekend, Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez took part in a very controversial featherweight main event from UFC Mexico City.

The pair were scheduled to go five rounds to headline the night at 145 pounds. However, 15 seconds in, Rodriguez poked Stephens eye, which stopped the action. Stephens was extremely bothered by the poke, and even after several minutes of recovery time, Stephens was unable to continue fighting.

As a result, the fight was declared a No Contest, sparking a rebellious response from the crowd, who threw trash and beer into the Octagon. Speaking in an interview yesterday (Mon. September 23, 2019), Stephens revealed he and Rodriguez actually had a confrontation in the lobby of their Mexico hotel.

“I thought he was trying to be a gentleman,” Stephens said. “I get it. And he starts talking s— to me. I was like, Bro, I’m not from a karate school, I’m from the street. I’m here to fight. I’m here to kill you. Right away, my mentality is back the f— up. So, I shoved him.”

Rodriguez gave his side of the story as well.

“He pushed me like a little b—-,” Rodriguez said. “And I just told him, you will live the rest of your life with that in your head … if you could continue and didn’t. Shame on you.”

Video of the confrontation has been released, which you can check out below.

