Jean Silva forces bloody doctor’s stoppage win over Drew Dober in Fight of the Night – UFC Denver Highlights

Fresh from his one-sided knockout win over Charles Jourdain just earlier this month, emerging lightweight prospect, Jean Silva has chalked up the most impressive victory of his professional career to date, bloodying and battering Drew Dober over the course of three rounds to force a doctor’s stoppage TKO in their UFC Denver clash.

Silva, who just earlier this month turned in a one-sided knockout stoppage win over Canadian veteran, Jourdain, returned on just two weeks’ notice tonight in his fight against lightweight stalwart, Dober in Colorado.

And appearing to hold a speed and accuracy advantage over the always-heavy hitting Dober throughout their pairing tonight in Denver, Jean Silva would wobble the former badly before the end of the second round, whipping with a spinning back-elbow before the close of the frame.

Countering Dober on cue in the third round after working away at a sizeable laceration over the former’s right eye throughout their clash, Silva poured on eventually enough pressure to force a halt in the action from referee, Herb Dean, who then awarded the Brazilian a TKO victory based on advice from the Octagon-side physician.

