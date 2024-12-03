Report – Jean Silva set for return fight against Melski Baghdasaryan at UFC Seattle in February

Surging featherweight favorite, Jean Silva is slated to make his next outing in the Octagon as soon as February 22. — booking a pairing with Armenian contender, Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Fight Night Seattle in the new year.

Silva, who is yet to crack the featherweight top-15 — has enjoyed an impressive unbeaten run in the Octagon since his promotional bow back in January, most recently stopping lightweight veteran, Drew Dober with a crushing knockout courtesy of a bloody doctor’s stoppage win at UFC Fight Night Denver back in July.

And as for Baghdasaryan, the Armenia native returned from his first promotional defeat back in July of last year, remaining sidelined for over an annum since his decision win over Tucker Lutz.

Jean Silva books eye-catching return against Melsik Baghdasaryan

And according to a report from Brazilian outlet, AgFight — Fighting Nerds staple, Jean Silva will feature against Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Fight Night Seattle on February 22. next.

BREAKING! UFC encaminha Jean Silva vs Melsik Baghdasaryan para o dia 22 de fevereiro — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) December 3, 2024

A product of Dana White’s Contender Series back in September of last year, Parana native, Silva has so-far enjoyed a three-fight winning rise to begin his tenure in the Octagon.

Before his bloody doctor’s stoppage TKO win over the above-mentioned lightweight finisher, Dober, Silva would rack up a pair of victories over both Charles Jourdain, and Westin Wilson with another pair of knockout stoppage successes.

Currently without an official headliner, UFC Fight Night Seattle is slated to take place at a venue yet to be determined by the promotion in Washington, D.C.