Former UFC fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller is in trouble with the law once again, as he was arrested for a domestic violence felony in a Los Angeles suburb earlier this morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department took Miller into custody after an unidentified female called in to request assistance after Miller allegedly assaulted her in her San Fernando Valley home. When officers arrived they found the victim with multiple visible bruises and quickly attempted to take Miller into custody.

After briefly resisting officers and also getting tasered, Miller was taken away from the scene and taken to jail after a hospital stay to treat his injuries from the struggle.

Miller has had a variety of legal issues since leaving the MMA scene. Before his alleged domestic violence incident, he was given a yearlong prison sentence in 2019 on charges of vandalism and violating a protective order. In 2017, he plead guilty to domestic violence and was given a four-year delayed sentence along with three years of probation.

Miller rose to fame after being the star of the hit reality television show “Bully Beatdown”, in which Miller confronts bullies in society and pairs them up against accomplished fighters and athletes in the ring. He was in-and-out of the UFC, most recently competing for the promotion in 2012.

Following his release after UFC 146, he signed a one-fight contract with Venator FC and suffered a submission loss to Mattia Schiavolin.

Miller is also one of the biggest personalities to have ever coached The Ultimate Fighter, coaching a season alongside former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. He would go on to lose to Bisping in the season finale by third-round knockout.

Miller’s outside of MMA lifestyle continues to be polarizing, and we should learn more information regarding his most recent legal issue sooner rather than later.

What is your reaction to Jason “Mayhem” Miller’s most recent run-in with the law?