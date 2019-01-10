Jason Knight Released By The UFC

In somewhat of a surprise move, the UFC has released veteran featherweight fighter Jason Knight.

Knight, 26, has been with the UFC since 2015. He dropped his promotional debut but subsequently went a four-fight winning streak. However, he has lost his last four fights in a row and that usually spells the end of a fighters UFC career.

“They cut me after that last loss,” Knight told BJPENN.com.

Knight’s last loss came at UFC 230 at the hands of Jordan Rinaldi. Knight dropped a close decision loss to Rinaldi perhaps further adding to the disappointment of his release.

The action-focused ‘Hick Diaz’ opened up about how he was released. He said the UFC released him via email. While he may be gone for now, UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby left the door open for Knight to return. He looked towards Bellator and ONE as possible landing spots

“About two weeks after the last loss they sent me an e-mail and went ahead and relinquished my contract,” Knight explained. “Sean Shelby said just win a couple of fights and we will be back in there. We are looking at Bellator, ONE [Championship] or something like that. Here in the next month or so once I know my gym is doing good I will get back to the grind and try to get Bellator, ONE Championship and get a new contract.”

It’s doubtful that a talent like Jason Knight will be unemployed for long. Expect him to rebound in Bellator or ONE soon, and he could be back in the UFC with a few impressive performances.