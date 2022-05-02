UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be defending his title against Jared Cannonier in an upcoming title fight.

The bout is still without a date, but sources have confirmed that both sides have signed the contract. Adesanya had last defended his championship against Robert Whittaker. He won that fight in a razor thin decision that many thought could have gone either way. Adesanya defender the championship against Whittaker, who was the same person he beat originally to obtain the belt.

Adesanya has yet to lose in the middleweight division as he sports a perfect 11-0 record in the UFC. His only loss has come by the hands of former light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz. He suffered that lost when he decided to move up to attempt to become a two division champion.

Jared Cannonier had posted on his Instagram that he signed the contract against Israel Adesanya and that he had big news coming

Cannonier has also been on a great run recently. Cannonier has only lost once in the past 4 years. His only loss came too Whittaker back in October of 2020, he has since won his last two. He beat Kelvin Gastelum and the best version of Derek Brunson we have ever seen. Cannonier’s loss to Whittaker is also his only loss in the division, as he bursted onto the scene in the UFC as a heavyweight.

Cannonier is on the short list of fighters that has a knockout in three different divisions. He has knockouts in the heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight divisions.

Adesanya has been calling for Cannonier to be his next opponent for a little bit now. Adesanya had called Cannonier “fresh meat” and has looked forward to a fight with him for some time now.

Who do you think will win the fight? Cannonier or Adesanya?

