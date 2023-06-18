Off the back of his impressive unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori in last night’s UFC Vegas 75 headliner, one-time middleweight title challenger, Jared Cannonier has sights set on fighting for the division crown again, shutting down an immediate clash with undefeated welterweight, Khamzat Chimaev.

Cannonier, who entered last night’s headlining clash with Vettori as the #4 ranked middleweight contender, turned in a dominant victory over the Italian contender, adding to a prior win over Sean Strickland in a debated split decision performance back in December of last year.

Previously challenging for undisputed middleweight gold back in July of last year during International Fight Week, Cannonier suffered a unanimous decision loss to current gold holder, Israel Adesanya in a largely uneventful headlining clash.

Jared Cannonier lays down path to a Khamzat Chimaev fight

Expected to enter a title-eliminator in his next outing following his win over Vettori last night, Cannonier, who stressed his intention to fight for the middleweight title again, shut down suggestion of a fight with the unranked, Chimaev.

“Does that fight [with Khamzat Chimaev] give me a title shot?” Jared Cannonier asked assembled media following his UFC Vegas 75 win. “I don’t know, he’s not even ranked in middleweight. So, I mean, I know he’s popular. Everybody wants to see him do his thing and stuff like that. If they call me and say, ‘Hey, how’s that for contenders match?’ That’s a yes.”



“I’m trying to get to the title,” Jared Cannonier explained. “I’m not just fighting to entertain you people. You know what I mean? I know you guys want to see it. I know it will be a good fight. If that fights get me the title shot, yes. I just beat number three.”

“I’m not looking back. I’m looking forward. I’m looking at the champion, So if Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell) say he’s between you and a champion, then that’s something we can talk about. But if you saying would you fight Khamzat and welcome him in the division, I’m like, does that give me to the title? That’s the question I’d have for you.”