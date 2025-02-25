“I Almost Fell Asleep!” – Jan Błachowicz Slams Ankalaev’s Fighting Style Ahead of UFC 313

Jan Blachowicz is not a fan of Magomed Ankalaev’s style of fighting.

Returning to the Octagon on Saturday, March 8, Ankalaev will finally get his long-awaited crack at reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira when the two headline UFC 313 in Las Vegas.

Blachowicz, who previously competed with Ankalaev for the vacated 205-pound title in 2022, offered up his very candid take on the Russian’s most recent win over Aleksandar Rakić and what he’ll have to do if he hopes to dethrone one of the most dangerous strikers in UFC history.

“He needs to do something more,” Blachowicz said on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast. “He needs to use his wrestling skills to tire Pereira out, make his hands heavy, and then he can start fighting in the stand-up. If he fights in the stand-up only, like a kickboxer, he’s going to lose the fight. That’s my opinion. If he doesn’t use his wrestling skills, he’s not going to do anything. “He also needs to change a little bit. He needs to be more aggressive. He has to believe in his skills. Not like with Rakic—that was a very boring fight. I almost fell asleep; there were no punches. So, he needs to do a little bit more. And Pereira? He just has to do what he always does—good timing, good power punches, and that’s it.”

‘Poatan’ goes for title defense No. 4 against Magomed Ankalaev

Squaring off at UFC 282, Blachowicz and Ankalaev fought for five lackluster rounds before their bout was ruled a no-contest, leaving the light heavyweight division without a champion after ex-titleholder Jiri Prochazka was forced to vacate due to a shoulder injury a few months prior.

That led to Jamahal Hill getting his shot at the gold against Glover Teixeira the following month at UFC 283. ‘Sweet Dreams’ won the bout, but like Prochazka, was forced to vacate after rupturing his Achille’s heel during a summertime charity basketball game.

That led to a clash between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 to once again crown a light heavyweight champion. ‘Poatan’ won the bout via a second-round TKO and never looked back. In 2024, Pereira defended his title thrice, scoring highlight-reel knockouts against Jamahal Hill, Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Will Prochazka make it four successful defenses in a row at UFC 313, or will Ankalaev heed the advice of Jan Blachowicz and use his tools to hand ‘Poatan’ his first loss in the division?