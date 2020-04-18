Jan Blachowicz Responds To Jon Jones With Awkward Phrasing

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz may have received the green light to face Jon Jones next, but used awkward phrasing when responding to the champion.

When it comes to Jones’ next title defense, it is mainly down to two options — a rematch with Dominick Reyes after the pair battled in a close 25-minute war back at UFC 247 in February or a new challenge in Blachowicz.

Blachowicz has won seven of his last eight outings and is coming off an impressive first-round knockout victory over Corey Anderson. And luckily for him, “Bones” seems receptive to the idea of facing him next as he was responding to recent comments from Reyes.

“Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought,” Jones said of Reyes. “One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some cherries in Poland, haven’t had that yet.”

That undoubtedly serves as good news for Blachowicz. However, he could have used a different word when responding to Jones’ tweet.

“So, it’s a date. Can’t wait to fist you. 👊”

It was a harmless mistake from Blachowicz and it should be interesting to see how Jones responds to the gaffe.

Regardless, it looks like Jones vs. Blachowicz could be the next fight to take place in the light heavyweight title picture.

What do you think of a Jones vs. Blachowicz fight?